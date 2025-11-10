FibroGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported profit of $200.6 million in its…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported profit of $200.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $49.61. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

