Ferrari: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $446.5 million in its third quarter.

The Maranello, Italy-based company said it had profit of $2.50 per share.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period.

