Fastly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $158.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fastly expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $159 million to $163 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fastly expects full-year earnings in the range of 3 cents to 7 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $610 million to $614 million.

