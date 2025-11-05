Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $155…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $155 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $6.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.34 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $515.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $511.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $651.9 million, or $26.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.99 billion.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $38.17 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.35 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FICO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FICO

