Exelon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $875 million. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $875 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $6.71 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.35 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.74 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.