Evolent Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its third quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $479.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $462 million to $472 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.