Evertec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $32.9 million.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $228.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.56 to $3.62 per share.

