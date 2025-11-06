EverCommerce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Thursday reported profit of $11.1 million in its third quarter.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Thursday reported profit of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 3 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $147.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148 million.

