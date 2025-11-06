Eventbrite: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $6.4 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $6.4 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Eventbrite said it expects revenue in the range of $71.5 million to $74.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $293 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EB

