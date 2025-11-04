Essential Utilities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $92.1…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $92.1 million in its third quarter.

The Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $477 million in the period.

Essential Utilities expects full-year earnings to be $2.07 to $2.11 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRG

