Essent Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $164.2 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $311.8 million in the period.

