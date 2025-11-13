Enthusiast Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Thursday reported profit of $5.1 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Thursday reported profit of $5.1 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

