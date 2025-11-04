Enpro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enpro Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.6 million in its…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enpro Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.99 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $286.6 million in the period.

Enpro expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.