Enhabit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 17 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $263.6 million in the period.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 56 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.06 billion.

