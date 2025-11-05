EnerSys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $68.4 million.…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $68.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $951.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $888.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.71 to $2.81.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $920 million to $960 million for the fiscal third quarter.

