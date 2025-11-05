Energy Transfer LP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.02 billion. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $19.95 billion in the period.

