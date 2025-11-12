Energous: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.31. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.26 per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

