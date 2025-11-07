Endeavour Silver: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Friday reported a loss of $42 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $111.4 million in the period.

