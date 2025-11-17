Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $18.7 million…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $81.9 million, or $3.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $65.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.