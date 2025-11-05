Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $637…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $637 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.86 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.29 billion, or $4.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to be $1.40.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.35 to $6.55 per share.

