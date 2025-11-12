EGain: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.8 million in its…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGAN

