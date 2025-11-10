Live Radio
Editas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 7:28 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Monday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 million.

