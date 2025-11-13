Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.6…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $537.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $536 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.4 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.