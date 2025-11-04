Eaton: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.01 billion. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $6.99 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.23 to $3.43.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.97 to $12.17 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.