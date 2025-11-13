Eagle Point: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) on Thursday reported profit of $15.5 million…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) on Thursday reported profit of $15.5 million in its third quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $52 million in the period.

