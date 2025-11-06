E.W. Scripps: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million in its…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The television and radio company posted revenue of $525.9 million in the period.

