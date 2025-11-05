E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $343.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.5 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF

