Dynavax Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $26.9 million in its third quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $94.9 million in the period.

