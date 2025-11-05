Dynatrace: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $57.2 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $493.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $487.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $503 million to $508 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.62 to $1.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.99 billion to $2 billion.

