Drive Shack: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Drive Shack Inc. (DSHK) on Friday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $90.2 million in the period.

