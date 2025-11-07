DoubleVerify: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $188.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $211 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.