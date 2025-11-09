Don’t Let Foot Pain Ruin Your Vacation

Your feet never go on holiday. When traveling, your feet are constantly working — even if you’re on vacation. A…

Your feet never go on holiday. When traveling, your feet are constantly working — even if you’re on vacation. A foot in pain or suffering from an injury can “make or break” a vacation that you spent time and money planning. The best “travel insurance” isn’t the dollars spent to secure your deposit back in case of any emergency. Instead, it’s having healthy feet.

In the stress of planning and the excitement of traveling, people often ignore how important their feet are, especially when going on vacations that require a tremendous amount of walking or standing, climbing hills or having to handle difficult and uneven terrain. That is, until they start to feel foot pain or discomfort. There may be nothing more stressful or baffling than when a patient comes to my office at the Hospital for Special Surgery complaining of foot and ankle pain a few days, or even one day, before they leave for their trip (which happens far too frequently). If this pain had been a recurring issue, the smarter option would be for the patient to come to me four to eight weeks before their trip.

[READ: Common Foot Problems in Older Adults]

Preparing Your Feet for a Holiday

Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, hiking the Columbia Glacier, surfing in the Pacific or walking along the El Camino Real are stressful and challenging enough. Who would want to do it with an irritated foot? Thinking it will “go away” or won’t hinder your trip baffles us as health care professionals. Patients who have untreated foot and ankle pain can develop walking and balance issues, leading them to become more prone to falls. Falling is already bad enough. Doing it on top of a mountain or a glacier certainly isn’t ideal either.

[SEE: Best Foot Creams for Dry Feet]

13 tips to ensure your vacation doesn’t involve any unnecessary foot or ankle problems:

Get a foot exam:

If your holiday spot involves more walking and straining than simply laying on the beach with a cocktail, you should undergo a foot examination by a physician, especially if there’s a prior history of musculoskeletal injury such as heel, Achilles, metatarsal or ankle issues. The mind may forget an injury, but the body never forgets.

Pay attention to symptoms: It’s important to pay attention to the symptoms, especially if they last for more than 1 to 2 weeks. There’s always the chance the pain is a part of a larger problem. It’s a nice thought that the pain will magically go away on your trip, but the pain shouldn’t be ignored.

Don’t self-diagnose with Dr. Google: One mode of diagnosing that should be ignored: Google. Google is great for finding a holiday recipe or a DIY Christmas decoration, but for an official medical diagnosis, it is not the place. Please, don’t self-diagnose. Sure, it may be easy, but it could actually worsen your condition. It could even be costly, both in money and precious time with your loved ones during your well-deserved trip. Google shouldn’t be the first or only expert you consult.

Consider altitude effects and shoe size: It’s also important to monitor your feet if your vacation involves hiking or mountain climbing. Your feet at a high altitude can naturally swell, causing your shoes or boots to become tighter. Because of this, it can cause tendons and muscles to overwork, causing discomfort and pain.

Plan ahead if hiking: Even on hiking trips that don’t involve heights or uneven land, if you’re using your feet more than normal, issues can develop in the heel and the Achilles. It can even affect the bone, with stress fractures more likely on top of the foot in the metatarsal area. Skin issues can also develop, with blisters forming from the repetitive motion that your feet or shoes may not be used to.

[Related:The 13 Best Walking Shoes for Travel]

Stretch before cycling Cycling trips, more common in the warmer months, can also cause heel and Achilles issues as well as calf straining. It’s important to stretch before a long bike ride, especially focusing on the foot, calf and hips.

Water shoes for beach trips: Any trip involving the beach or a large body of water includes the risk of stepping on glass and shells, which can be painful and can even cause an infection if it goes untreated. If you plan on spending a long time in the water, make sure you have water shoes to protect yourself against stepping on an ill-advised (and unwanted) object.

Avoid running on the beach: If you like to stay active during your trip to the beach, be wary of running on the sand. Especially if you have a history of plantar fasciitis or Achilles issues, it’s best to use the beach for swimming and enjoying the sunshine.

Watch your diet if you have a history of gout: Indulging in alcohol, or rich foods such as beef, pork, lamb and lobster can cause gout, a painful type of arthritis. Gout pain in the big toe and the area underneath can render anyone incapable of walking and sightseeing. Even when you don’t bear any weight on the foot, the pain can still be palpable. Just sitting down or lying in bed can be painful. A common question I ask a patient if I suspect gout is, “How do the bedsheets feel on your foot?” If I get an answer that isn’t positive, it’s a great indicator that it’s going to be gout. It can present as a chronic problem, so those traveling should try to prepare ahead of time by consciously changing their diet. Flying on an airplane can cause dehydration, so it’s very important to remain properly hydrated.

Move often on long plane trips: Long trips, especially long airplane flights, can also heighten a person’s chances for developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Some individuals have a genetic predisposition to developing DVT. Sitting for long periods of time on a plane, without getting up and walking, can be a dangerous and possibly fatal mistake. It’s important to look out for swelling in the ankle and the calf, and also any cramping sensations. Avoid foot swelling on long flights by spending a little time flexing and pointing your feet and toes both before and during your flight.

Evaluate your shoes: Be sure to examine your shoes. If your shoes are too small and too tight, especially near the toes, buy some better-fitting shoes before your vacation. If not, using the foot excessively in a tight-fitting shoe can cause infections, specifically in the big toe, and in the nail bed. Also, never pack brand new, unworn shoes. Since they haven’t been broken in, they could cause blisters, discomfort and other unexpected foot issues.

Maintain your toenails: It’s important to make sure your toenails are properly trimmed and maintained before going on your trip. Like gout, you don’t have to be on your feet, walking around for there to be pain. The pain can be so severe, even professional athletes aren’t able to play with an infected toe.

Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated helps keep your circulation strong and can help reduce swollen feet while traveling.

[READ: Achilles Tendon and Heel Pain: Causes and Treatment]

How Travelers Can Avoid Sore Feet

Packing list

To ensure the best vacation possible (at least, without any foot or ankle issues), be sure to pack these necessities:

1. Telfa bandages, which are great for covering blisters and open wounds.

2. Domeboro, a soak for nail infections and irritated skin.

3. Ice packs are ideal, especially after a long day of prolonged walking or standing.

4. Aspirin is a great safety precaution before flights, especially in preventing DVT. Make sure though, you aren’t allergic or on blood thinners before you take any.

5. MalleoTrain: This foot and ankle sleeve helps alleviate pressure on the heel and Achilles. However, it’s important not to wear the sleeve while sleeping or sitting for long periods of time, such as during a long flight.

6. Compression socks: If you’re going to be flying or sitting for extended periods of time, a pair of compression socks can benefit circulation by applying gentle pressure to the legs, which helps move blood toward the heart. This can reduce swelling, prevent blood clots like deep vein thrombosis, alleviate leg pain and promote faster muscle recovery.

More from U.S. News

How the Government Shutdown Affects Medicare

Factors That Can Weaken Your Immune System

Mood Swings: Recognize Symptoms and Explore Potential Causes

Don’t Let Foot Pain Ruin Your Vacation originally appeared on usnews.com