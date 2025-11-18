Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $49.3…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $49.3 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $307 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $255 million, or $2.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 94 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $315 million to $345 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Dolby Laboratories expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.19 to $4.34 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion.

