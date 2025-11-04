DMC Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $151.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $150 million.

DMC Global shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.63, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

