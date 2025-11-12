DLocal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $51.8 million. On…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $51.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $282.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.4 million.

