Disney: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.31 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $22.46 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.86 billion.

