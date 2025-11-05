Dine Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.3 million…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $216.2 million in the period.

