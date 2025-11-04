Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to extinguish debt, came to 15 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $140.4 million in the period.

Digital Turbine expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $550 million.

Digital Turbine shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.91, a climb of 90% in the last 12 months.

