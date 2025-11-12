Digi International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $114.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.8 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $430.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $118 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.