DHI Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Monday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $32.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, DHI Group said it expects revenue in the range of $29.5 million to $31.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $126 million to $128 million.

