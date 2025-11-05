Devon Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $687 million.…

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $4.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.12 billion.

