Denison Mine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported a loss of $98 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $759,000 in the period.

