Deluxe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $33.7 million in its third quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $540.2 million in the period.

Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion.

