Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CytoSorbents: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CytoSorbents: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 5:00 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up