CytomX Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.8 million.

