CVRx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, CVRx said it expects revenue in the range of $15 million to $16 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $55.6 million to $56.6 million.

