Curtiss-Wright: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $124.8 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $869.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.9 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.95 to $13.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion.

