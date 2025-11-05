CSG Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $20.5 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $303.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $279.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.7 million.

