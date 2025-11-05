CS Disco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The legal technology company posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $38.8 million to $40.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $154.4 million to $156.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.