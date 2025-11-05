CrossAmerica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.6 million in…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.6 million in its third quarter.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $971.8 million in the period.

